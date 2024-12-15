Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maharashtra cabinet has been expanded, with the BJP securing the majority of the cabinet positions, including three women leaders.

Key figures from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP have been sworn in, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retaining the Home portfolio.

The new ministers include prominent leaders like Chandrasekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and Pankaja Munde from BJP, Gulabrao Patil and Uday Samant from Shiv Sena, and Dattatray Bharne and Aditi Tatkare from NCP. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

39 ministers took oath on Sunday

Maharashtra cabinet expanded: Meet the new ministers

By Chanshimla Varah 05:55 pm Dec 15, 202405:55 pm

What's the story The Maharashtra cabinet expansion took place on Sunday with the induction of 39 ministers in Nagpur. The expansion comes after the Mahayuti alliance's decisive victory in the state assembly elections, where they won 230 out of 288 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 41.

Cabinet composition

Fadnavis retains Home portfolio, BJP dominates cabinet

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's party got the lion's share of cabinet berths with 19 MLAs sworn in, including three women leaders. The BJP ministers are Chandrasekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Ganesh Naik, Atul Save, Ashok Uike, Ashish Shelar, Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Jaykumar Gore, and Girish Mahajan. According to PTI, the BJP is expected to hand the Housing Ministry to the Shiv Sena while keeping the Home Ministry.

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena, NCP leaders take oaths

The cabinet also included 11 ministers from the Shiv Sena and nine from the NCP. From the Shiv Sena, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sanjay Shirsat, Shambhuraj Desai, Pratap Sarnaik, Prakash Abitkar, Ashish Jaiswal, Bharatshet Gogawale, and Yogesh Kadam took oaths. While from the NCP party, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dattatray Bharne, Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Makarand Patil, and Narhari Zirwal took oaths.

Winter session

Maharashtra council of ministers can have 43 members

The expansion comes just days ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, which will begin on Monday (December 16) in Nagpur. Fadnavis was sworn in as CM on December 5, along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies. The Maharashtra council of ministers can have a maximum of 43 members, including the CM.