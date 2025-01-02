Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Baldoni has sued actor Lively, alleging she tried to 'ban' him from his own film premiere and imposed 'humiliating conditions'.

He also accuses Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, of sidelining him from the film's marketing and pressuring his agent to drop him.

Lively's team denies these allegations and has filed a counter lawsuit against Baldoni for causing her emotional distress and lost wages.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Baldoni claims Lively tried to 'ban' him, imposed 'humiliating conditions'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:54 am Jan 02, 202509:54 am

What's the story Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni has accused his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively of trying to keep him out of the film's August premiere. The allegation is part of Baldoni's $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday. He alleges Lively initially denied his attendance at the event to undermine his contributions as director, executive producer, and star of the project. It comes as Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment.

Premiere controversy

Baldoni's team faced 'humiliating conditions,' alleges lawsuit

The lawsuit reportedly claims that Lively only permitted Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios team to attend the premiere after immense pressure, but under "humiliating conditions." According to the court documents, "The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and [producer Jamey] Heath, were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organize their own event at additional cost."

Career impact

Baldoni alleges Lively 'stole' film, sidelined him from marketing

Baldoni's lawsuit also accuses Lively of not just stealing the film but robbing him and his team of any real opportunity to celebrate their hard work. He claims this was one of the several moves by Lively that systematically sidelined him from the marketing of his own film. The 40-year-old director also named Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in the lawsuit, fearing what they were capable of doing to his career and personal life.

Agency denial

Reynolds accused of pressuring Baldoni's agent to drop him

The lawsuit also accuses Reynolds of pressuring Baldoni's agent at WME to drop him as a client. However, WME denied this allegation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that neither Reynolds nor Lively exerted any pressure on them to drop Baldoni. Meanwhile, Lively's legal team responded to the lawsuit by saying that nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint or her federal complaint.

Legal response

Lively's team encourages public to read her complaint

Meanwhile, Lively's legal team has urged the public to read her complaint in full. "We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer's allegations in court," they said. Meanwhile, after Baldoni sued The Times for alleged libel and invasion of privacy under false light, Lively filed a second lawsuit against her co-star. The 37-year-old actor claims that Baldoni caused her "severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration, and mental anguish" apart from lost wages.