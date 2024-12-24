Summarize Simplifying... In short Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vibrant red wedding lehenga from the 2008 film 'Jodhaa Akbar' has been featured in the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition.

The Academy's recognition of the lehenga, adorned with zardozi embroidery and a jewel-encrusted peacock, has delighted fans.

This follows the Academy's previous features of Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

'Jodhaa Akbar' lehenga set to shine at Oscars museum

Aishwarya's 'Jodhaa Akbar' 'lehenga' makes its way to Oscars museum

By Tanvi Gupta 12:59 pm Dec 24, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made it to the official social media handles of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). On Tuesday, the Academy posted a video clip from her 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar and revealed that Jodhaa's wedding lehenga from the film will be displayed at the Academy Museum. "A lehenga fit for a queen, designed for the silver screen," read their post.

Legacy

'Neeta Lulla didn't design a costume; she crafted a legacy'

The Academy's post further read, "In JODHA AKBAR (2008), Rai Bachchan's red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally. Look closely and you'll spot a peacock, India's national bird, made entirely of jewels." "Neeta Lulla didn't design a costume; she crafted a legacy. Step into history (and color) at the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition."

Fan reactions

Fans expressed delight over Rai Bachchan's recognition

The video shared by the Academy also features scenes from Jodhaa Akbar, which stars Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor Akbar. It gives glimpses of the lehenga as it looks now, draped on a mannequin. Fans of Rai Bachchan were delighted to see her on the Academy's page. One wrote, "Dear Hollywood, Can you beat these aesthetics," while another commented, "So academy finally recognized Aishwarya Rai Movie."

Past features

Academy's history of featuring Bollywood stars

Before Rai Bachchan, the Academy had earlier shared movie scenes featuring other Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. These clips were from films like Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On the other hand, the 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 3, and the nominations will be announced on January 17. India's Laapataa Ladies is no longer in the race for the Best International Feature category.