Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Cardi B has publicly demanded her husband, Offset, to finalize their divorce amid a heated online argument.

The dispute, ignited by Offset's criticism of Cardi B's priorities, is the latest in their ongoing marital issues.

Despite filing for divorce twice since 2020 and a brief reconciliation, the couple's relationship remains turbulent, contrasting their recent claims of peaceful co-parenting.

Cardi B and Offset's social media spat

'Sign divorce papers TODAY'—Cardi B tells Offset during ugly spat

By Tanvi Gupta 11:39 am Dec 19, 202411:39 am

What's the story In a recent social media spat, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B demanded her estranged husband, Offset, sign their divorce papers "immediately." The public confrontation took place on Thursday on X, where the couple got into a heated debate over their personal lives and professional focus. Following six years of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset earlier this year.

Public dispute

Offset criticized Cardi B's priorities, sparking the argument

The argument was sparked by Offset's now-deleted post where he slammed Cardi B for her priorities. He wrote, "Nobody win when the fam fight...stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe it ain't the look u a fire women good music but u focus on d--k and tryna make me look bad (sic)." The 33-year-old rapper ended his message by advising her to "focus bra this s--t is whack from us both honestly."

Divorce demand

Cardi B defended herself and demanded divorce finalization

In response to Offset's criticism, Cardi B defended her personal life choices and accused him of trying to manipulate public opinion. She retorted, "So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d--k??" "You sound like a dummy...trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!!" The 32-year-old rapper concluded her message by telling Offset to "F--k off and sign the papers TODAY."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this scathing social media exchange

Marital issues

Cardi B and Offset's history of marital struggles

The public spat between Cardi B and Offset isn't an isolated incident, but a continuation of their marital woes. The couple first filed for divorce in 2020 but reconciled two months later. In August, they confirmed Cardi B had filed for divorce again. This latest argument is a stark contrast to just four days ago when Cardi B said they were on good terms and co-parenting their three kids peacefully.