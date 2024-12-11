'Suits LA': Maggie Grace-Matt Letscher-Sofia Pernas-Carson Egan to guest star
The upcoming NBC series Suits LA has confirmed the addition of four actors in guest star roles, Variety reported. The new faces are Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead, Taken franchise), Matt Letscher (Narcos, The Flash), Sofia Pernas (Tracker, Blood & Treasure) and Carson A Egan. This spinoff of the popular USA Network legal drama Suits will premiere on February 23.
'Suits LA' will feature familiar and new faces
The newly announced guest stars will join the already star-studded cast, which includes Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. Gabriel Macht, a star from the original Suits series, will also be appearing in a multi-episode arc of Suits LA. The series follows Ted Black (Amell), a former New York federal prosecutor who now represents powerful clients in Los Angeles.
Meet the characters of 'Suits LA'
In Suits LA, Grace will play Amanda Stevens, a pro bono lawyer with her practice at the Black/Lane law firm. Letscher will play Ted's father, who has estranged himself from Ted for how he treated Ted's brother Eddie (Egan). Pernas will play Elizabeth Smith, an attorney in the District Attorney's office who takes Ted on in a high-profile murder trial, and Egan will play Eddie, Ted's brother. Suits LA is the brainchild of Aaron Korsh, the original creator of Suits.