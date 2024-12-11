Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Suits LA' is set to welcome new guest stars Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Sofia Pernas, and Carson Egan, joining the likes of Stephen Amell and Gabriel Macht.

The series follows ex-New York prosecutor, Ted Black, now a lawyer in LA.

Grace will portray a pro bono lawyer, Letscher will be Ted's estranged father, Pernas an attorney opposing Ted in a murder trial, and Egan will play Ted's brother. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Suits LA' has expanded its cast

'Suits LA': Maggie Grace-Matt Letscher-Sofia Pernas-Carson Egan to guest star

By Isha Sharma 12:28 pm Dec 11, 202412:28 pm

What's the story The upcoming NBC series Suits LA has confirmed the addition of four actors in guest star roles, Variety reported. The new faces are Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead, Taken franchise), Matt Letscher (Narcos, The Flash), Sofia Pernas (Tracker, Blood & Treasure) and Carson A Egan. This spinoff of the popular USA Network legal drama Suits will premiere on February 23.

Cast details

'Suits LA' will feature familiar and new faces

The newly announced guest stars will join the already star-studded cast, which includes Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. Gabriel Macht, a star from the original Suits series, will also be appearing in a multi-episode arc of Suits LA. The series follows Ted Black (Amell), a former New York federal prosecutor who now represents powerful clients in Los Angeles.

Character insights

Meet the characters of 'Suits LA'

In Suits LA, Grace will play Amanda Stevens, a pro bono lawyer with her practice at the Black/Lane law firm. Letscher will play Ted's father, who has estranged himself from Ted for how he treated Ted's brother Eddie (Egan). Pernas will play Elizabeth Smith, an attorney in the District Attorney's office who takes Ted on in a high-profile murder trial, and Egan will play Eddie, Ted's brother. Suits LA is the brainchild of Aaron Korsh, the original creator of Suits.