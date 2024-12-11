Summarize Simplifying... In short Captain America star, Chris Evans, expressed his interest in starring in a Bollywood film and attempting a dance number, despite his fears of looking foolish.

He also shared fond memories of his visit to Rishikesh, India, and his desire to return.

Meanwhile, his latest film, Red One, showcasing his acting versatility, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 12.

Chris Evans would love to star in a Bollywood movie

Captain America wants to star in a Bollywood film!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm Dec 11, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who is best known for his iconic role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has shown a keen interest in stepping into Bollywood. In an interview with Filmfare, he said, "I'd love to star in one [Bollywood movie]." He also revealed that he has been exposed to international cinema more because of his wife Alba Baptista's Portuguese roots.

Dance dilemma

Evans's apprehension and excitement about Bollywood dance

Evans also spoke about the possibility of doing a Bollywood dance number and was both scared and excited. He confessed, "I'd be a little scared. There's a lot of dancing, right? I'd like to think I can, but I bet I'd look like a fool trying." Despite his fears, he was excited about the idea, saying "But, I'd love to give it a shot."

Indian sojourn

Evans reminisced about his visit to India

During the interview, the 43-year-old actor fondly recalled his three-week stay in Rishikesh, India, calling it "incredible" and "beautiful." He said he would love to return to the country in the future. Meanwhile, Evans is making headlines for his upcoming role in Avengers: Doomsday and his performance in the recent Christmas film Red One.

Film release

'Red One' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Evans's latest film, Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan and also starring Dwayne Johnson, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu among others, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (December 12). The film is a departure from his heroic roles as he plays a character who finds himself on Santa's "Naughty List." This new role is a testament to Evans's versatility as an actor.