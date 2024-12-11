Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic horror film, 'The Shining', is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a new 4K steelbook edition, featuring all the bonus content from its previous 4K release.

The movie, based on Stephen King's acclaimed novel, follows the chilling tale of Jack Torrence and his family in the haunted Overlook Hotel.

The steelbook is listed on Walmart's website for $26.98, with a release date set for February 4, 2025, but is currently out of stock.

'The Shining' 4K Steelbook will release on February 13

'The Shining' turns 45: New 4K Steelbook features infamous ax

By Tanvi Gupta 12:03 pm Dec 11, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Stanley Kubrick's iconic horror film, The Shining, is all set to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a special release. As per a report by Collider, a new 4K steelbook of the movie will be released exclusively through Walmart. The edition features a bold design of the film's infamous ax cutting through a blood-red backdrop, reminiscent of Warner Brothers's iconic moment's slipcover line but with a steelbook aesthetic.

Previous release

This isn't the first 4K release of 'The Shining'

Interestingly, this is not the first time The Shining has come out in 4K. The movie was released in high-definition format earlier to celebrate its 40th anniversary and the release of its sequel, Doctor Sleep, in 2019. The upcoming edition is likely to have all the bonus content from that first release. The film has an 83% critics' certified fresh score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film legacy

'The Shining' remains a classic in horror cinema

Based on one of Stephen King's most acclaimed novels, The Shining still remains a part of horror film conversations. The movie follows the story of Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson), a struggling writer and recovering alcoholic who becomes the caretaker of The Overlook Hotel during its off-season. Along with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their young son Danny (Danny Lloyd), Jack moves into the hotel which holds dark and supernatural secrets.

Release details

Availability and pricing of the 4K steelbook

Currently, the new 4K steelbook of The Shining is available on Walmart's website for $26.98 (roughly ₹2,200). However, it is out of stock at the moment. The release date is scheduled for February 4, 2025, in time for the film's 45th anniversary in spring. The film was released on May 23, 1980. In the meantime, fans can rent The Shining on Amazon Prime Video.