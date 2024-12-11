'The Shining' turns 45: New 4K Steelbook features infamous ax
Stanley Kubrick's iconic horror film, The Shining, is all set to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a special release. As per a report by Collider, a new 4K steelbook of the movie will be released exclusively through Walmart. The edition features a bold design of the film's infamous ax cutting through a blood-red backdrop, reminiscent of Warner Brothers's iconic moment's slipcover line but with a steelbook aesthetic.
This isn't the first 4K release of 'The Shining'
Interestingly, this is not the first time The Shining has come out in 4K. The movie was released in high-definition format earlier to celebrate its 40th anniversary and the release of its sequel, Doctor Sleep, in 2019. The upcoming edition is likely to have all the bonus content from that first release. The film has an 83% critics' certified fresh score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
'The Shining' remains a classic in horror cinema
Based on one of Stephen King's most acclaimed novels, The Shining still remains a part of horror film conversations. The movie follows the story of Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson), a struggling writer and recovering alcoholic who becomes the caretaker of The Overlook Hotel during its off-season. Along with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their young son Danny (Danny Lloyd), Jack moves into the hotel which holds dark and supernatural secrets.
Availability and pricing of the 4K steelbook
Currently, the new 4K steelbook of The Shining is available on Walmart's website for $26.98 (roughly ₹2,200). However, it is out of stock at the moment. The release date is scheduled for February 4, 2025, in time for the film's 45th anniversary in spring. The film was released on May 23, 1980. In the meantime, fans can rent The Shining on Amazon Prime Video.