Why director changed original 'Vash' ending for its remake 'Shaitaan'
Shaitaan director Vikas Bahl recently revealed why he changed the ending of Vash, the Gujarati horror film that inspired his movie. During a director's roundtable with Pinkvilla, Bahl said, "I don't want people to think black magic will win over our lives." He emphasized his love for hopeful endings in films and said he wants people to leave feeling happy. The film, released earlier this year, starred Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and R Madhavan.
Bahl's storytelling philosophy and 'Shaitaan's inspiration
Bahl elaborated on his storytelling philosophy, saying, "I don't want to tell a story where I tell the people the world is hopeless, things are not going to happen, the world is going to die." "No, it's not happening in my storytelling. I was very clear when I saw the first one (Vash)." He called Vash's ending "brutal and depressing" but insisted on giving it a positive twist for Shaitaan.
Bahl's viewing experience of 'Vash' and team consensus
Bahl revealed he watched Vash at noon with a pillow over his face, which led to confusion while discussing its scenes. Nevertheless, the team eventually agreed upon a positive ending. "Then it took us some time to crack that ending," Bahl explained. "Also, when your hero is Ajay Devgn, who is being beaten down by Madhavan through 2 hours and he is just taking it, you can't tell the audience Ajay won't win at the end."