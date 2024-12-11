Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Anees Bazmee hinted at the possibility of Akshay Kumar returning for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4', if the story fits.

Akshay returning for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'? Anees Bazmee teases possibilities

By Isha Sharma 11:27 am Dec 11, 202411:27 am

What's the story In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee spoke about Akshay Kumar's return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in its fourth installment. While Kumar headlined the first film, Kartik Aaryan took over for parts two and three. Bazmee was excited about this potential collaboration but stressed that it would only be possible if the script allows.

Bazmee told Pinkvilla, "There is a great bond of friendship, love, and everything. If the story fits, I'd be really happy to have him back." This conversation comes on the heels of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's successful run at theaters. It starred Aaryan alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

Despite its success, Bazmee reminisced about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's box office performance and hinted it could have been better had it not clashed with Singham Again. He told Galatta Plus, "It would have been great for both the films without a clash." "If we had a solo release, then the business would have doubled and the same applies to them as well. I know that, I believe it. Main kuch kar naahi sakta tha (I couldn't do anything about it)."