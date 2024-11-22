Rakesh Roshan won't direct 'Krrish 4' but fans needn't worry
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that he will not be directing the upcoming film Krrish 4, starring his son Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with ETimes, he said, "Yes, I'm not directing it. But we will sit on the screenplay, I'm there behind the project. It will be made the way I make it." "So, fans shouldn't be worried," he assured.
Roshan reflected on his unique bond with son Hrithik
Roshan also spoke about his unusual actor-director relationship with his son, saying their closeness enables them to speak openly and honestly. He said, "The only thing is, he's my son so I know him and he knows me. When he's not doing something not right, I can tell him openly." "He can also tell me things honestly. He can tell me, 'Papa if you place the camera like this, I can be able to give better expression.'"
Roshan highlighted the advantages of a creative family
Roshan also stressed the perks of having a creative family in the business of filmmaking. He said, "There are 5 pillars in any movie. Producer, director, actor, heroine, and music - chaar toh hum hi hai (four of these we have in the family)." Clearly, he thinks their family's contribution to different departments of filmmaking is a huge plus. Earlier, while announcing his retirement from direction, Roshan had promised an update on Krrish 4 soon.