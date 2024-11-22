Summarize Simplifying... In short Rakesh Roshan, despite stepping down from directing, assures fans that the upcoming 'Krrish 4' is in good hands.

He emphasizes the strength of his family's creative collaboration in filmmaking, with four out of five key roles - producer, director, actor, and music - being filled by family members.

Roshan also highlights the open and honest communication he shares with his son, which he believes contributes to their successful films. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rakesh Roshan to not direct 'Krrish 4'

Rakesh Roshan won't direct 'Krrish 4' but fans needn't worry

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:38 pm Nov 22, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that he will not be directing the upcoming film Krrish 4, starring his son Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with ETimes, he said, "Yes, I'm not directing it. But we will sit on the screenplay, I'm there behind the project. It will be made the way I make it." "So, fans shouldn't be worried," he assured.

Actor-director relationship

Roshan reflected on his unique bond with son Hrithik

Roshan also spoke about his unusual actor-director relationship with his son, saying their closeness enables them to speak openly and honestly. He said, "The only thing is, he's my son so I know him and he knows me. When he's not doing something not right, I can tell him openly." "He can also tell me things honestly. He can tell me, 'Papa if you place the camera like this, I can be able to give better expression.'"

Creative collaboration

Roshan highlighted the advantages of a creative family

Roshan also stressed the perks of having a creative family in the business of filmmaking. He said, "There are 5 pillars in any movie. Producer, director, actor, heroine, and music - chaar toh hum hi hai (four of these we have in the family)." Clearly, he thinks their family's contribution to different departments of filmmaking is a huge plus. Earlier, while announcing his retirement from direction, Roshan had promised an update on Krrish 4 soon.