Summarize Simplifying... In short Aliya Fakhri, sister of actress Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and another woman by setting a fire in New York.

She faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and arson, and could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Aliya's mother expressed shock at her daughter's actions, revealing her struggle with opioid addiction and difficulty accepting her breakup with the victim.

Nargis Fakhri's sister arrested in double murder case

By Tanvi Gupta 09:31 am Dec 03, 202409:31 am

What's the story Aliya Fakhri, the 43-year-old sister of Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested in a double murder case in Queens, New York. The shocking incident took place last month when Aliya allegedly set a detached two-story garage on fire, killing her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs (35) and his friend Anastasia Ettienne (33). District Attorney Melinda Katz confirmed the details in a recent press release.

Threat and aftermath

'You're all going to die today': Aliya's chilling threat

According to the press release, on November 2, Aliya came to the garage early morning and allegedly screamed at Jacobs, "You're all going to die today." A witness who heard her voice learned that the building was on fire. Another witness at the crime scene recounted a chilling chain of events, saying he smelled a sweet burning odor and discovered a couch on fire.

Fatalities

Victims died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries

Ettienne was alerted about the fire and went downstairs for a brief moment before returning upstairs to save Jacobs, who was fast asleep. Unfortunately, neither of them survived the blaze. The victims died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Katz's office reportedly confirmed. Aliya, a resident of Parsons Boulevard in Queens, allegedly committed this act in the Jamaica area of New York City.

Legal proceedings

Aliya faces multiple charges, including 1st-degree murder

A grand jury has indicted Aliya on four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of first and second-degree arson. If convicted of the top charge, she could face a maximum of life imprisonment. The press release stated: "As alleged in this indictment, this defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno." Nargis is yet to comment on the matter.

Family reaction

Aliya's mother expressed disbelief over her alleged actions

Reportedly, Aliya's mother was shocked at her daughter's alleged actions, saying she couldn't believe Aliya could murder someone. She called Aliya a caring person. However, she also revealed Aliya had battled opioid addiction after a dental mishap, which may have affected her behavior. Jacobs had broken up with Aliya about a year ago but she wasn't accepting the rejection, her mother revealed. The court has remanded Aliya; her next appearance is scheduled for December 9.