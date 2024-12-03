Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a week packed with new OTT releases!

From Jack Whitehall's holiday adventure on Amazon Prime to Netflix's docuseries on Winston Churchill, there's something for everyone.

Don't miss the horror sequel 'Smile 2', the espionage drama 'Black Doves' with Keira Knightley, and India's first cinematic tribute to firefighters, 'Agni'.

Also, look out for Netflix's 'Jigra', a thrilling tale of a sister's quest to save her falsely imprisoned brother.

OTT releases to watch this week

'Agni' to 'Jigra': New OTT releases to watch this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:15 am Dec 03, 202404:15 am

What's the story The upcoming week is packed with a diverse range of movies and TV shows set to premiere on various OTT platforms. From crime thriller Agni, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, to comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Naomi Scott's Smile 2, here are some of the most anticipated releases you can't miss!

Festive comedy

'Jack in Time for Christmas' and 'Churchill at War'

Kicking off the week on a light note is Jack in Time for Christmas, a semi-scripted holiday adventure starring Jack Whitehall. The show chronicles his comical journey back to the UK from the US in time for Christmas, premiering on Tuesday on Amazon Prime Video. On December 4, Netflix will drop Churchill at War, a four-part docuseries exploring Winston Churchill's leadership during World War II through archival footage and expert analysis.

Horror sequel

'Smile 2,' 'That Christmas,' and 'Amaran'

Smile 2, will stream on BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV+, and Prime Video from Wednesday. The film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Scott) as she faces disturbing events connected to a supernatural force. Netflix will drop That Christmas, an animated festive tale based on Richard Curtis's children's books, on the same day. Thursday will see the Netflix premiere of Amaran, a film on Major Mukund Varadarajan's life and sacrifice during the 2014 Qazipathri operation.

Espionage drama

'Black Doves,' 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'

Netflix's limited series Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley as a secret operative leading a double life, premieres on December 5. The narrative intensifies when her cover is jeopardized following a mission that unravels a web of conspiracies. On December 6, Netflix will host A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, featuring musical performances from her 2023 holiday EP Fruitcake and celebrity cameos by Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis.

Firefighter tribute

'Agni,' 'Fly Me to the Moon,' and 'Hayao Miyazaki...'

December 6 will bring Agni to Prime Video, India's first cinematic ode to firefighters. The film features Gandhi as a fearless firefighter and Divyenndu as his morally ambiguous cop brother-in-law. Apple TV+ will also premiere Fly Me to the Moon on the same day, a romantic comedy-drama set against the backdrop of Apollo 11's moon landing. Netflix will also release Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron, a documentary exploring the six-year creative journey behind The Boy and The Heron.

Dramatic turn

'Jigra,' 'Mary,' and 'Tanaav season 2 volume 2'

Netflix will drop Jigra on December 6, a movie about a young woman Satya (Bhatt) who goes on a dangerous journey to rescue her brother falsely imprisoned in a foreign land. Netflix will also release Mary on the same day, a biblical epic providing a reimagined take on the life of Mary of Nazareth. SonyLIV will continue its high-stakes narrative with Tanaav Season 2: Volume 2 as Kabir Farooqui faces his deadliest enemy.