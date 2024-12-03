'Agni' to 'Jigra': New OTT releases to watch this week
The upcoming week is packed with a diverse range of movies and TV shows set to premiere on various OTT platforms. From crime thriller Agni, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, to comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Naomi Scott's Smile 2, here are some of the most anticipated releases you can't miss!
'Jack in Time for Christmas' and 'Churchill at War'
Kicking off the week on a light note is Jack in Time for Christmas, a semi-scripted holiday adventure starring Jack Whitehall. The show chronicles his comical journey back to the UK from the US in time for Christmas, premiering on Tuesday on Amazon Prime Video. On December 4, Netflix will drop Churchill at War, a four-part docuseries exploring Winston Churchill's leadership during World War II through archival footage and expert analysis.
'Smile 2,' 'That Christmas,' and 'Amaran'
Smile 2, will stream on BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV+, and Prime Video from Wednesday. The film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Scott) as she faces disturbing events connected to a supernatural force. Netflix will drop That Christmas, an animated festive tale based on Richard Curtis's children's books, on the same day. Thursday will see the Netflix premiere of Amaran, a film on Major Mukund Varadarajan's life and sacrifice during the 2014 Qazipathri operation.
'Black Doves,' 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'
Netflix's limited series Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley as a secret operative leading a double life, premieres on December 5. The narrative intensifies when her cover is jeopardized following a mission that unravels a web of conspiracies. On December 6, Netflix will host A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, featuring musical performances from her 2023 holiday EP Fruitcake and celebrity cameos by Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis.
'Agni,' 'Fly Me to the Moon,' and 'Hayao Miyazaki...'
December 6 will bring Agni to Prime Video, India's first cinematic ode to firefighters. The film features Gandhi as a fearless firefighter and Divyenndu as his morally ambiguous cop brother-in-law. Apple TV+ will also premiere Fly Me to the Moon on the same day, a romantic comedy-drama set against the backdrop of Apollo 11's moon landing. Netflix will also release Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron, a documentary exploring the six-year creative journey behind The Boy and The Heron.
'Jigra,' 'Mary,' and 'Tanaav season 2 volume 2'
Netflix will drop Jigra on December 6, a movie about a young woman Satya (Bhatt) who goes on a dangerous journey to rescue her brother falsely imprisoned in a foreign land. Netflix will also release Mary on the same day, a biblical epic providing a reimagined take on the life of Mary of Nazareth. SonyLIV will continue its high-stakes narrative with Tanaav Season 2: Volume 2 as Kabir Farooqui faces his deadliest enemy.