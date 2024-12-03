Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney's 'Moana 2' draws inspiration from classics like 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Beauty and the Beast', particularly their musical storytelling and emotional depth.

The creators also worked with Disney's Oceanic Cultural Trust to ensure an authentic representation of Pacific culture.

These Disney classics inspired 'Moana 2'!

What's the story As Moana 2 finally made its much-anticipated debut in theaters, and fans have been elated after getting reunited with the beloved Wayfinder, played by Auli'i Cravalho, and her demigod friend Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson. The creative team behind this sequel recently opened up about their sources of inspiration during a Critics Choice Association roundtable. And surprisingly, apart from the original Moana film, other Disney classics also inspired the sequel.

'The Little Mermaid' influenced 'Moana 2's musical narrative

Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and directors Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller (who also co-wrote the film with Bush) cited The Little Mermaid as a major influence. They drew parallels between both films' narratives of young women seeking freedom beyond their communities and the ocean playing a prominent role. But for Bush and Hand, it was mostly about the music and emotions it evoked.

'The Little Mermaid' changed a lot for me: Bush

Bush said, "That movie changed a lot for me, but also just the amazing scope and emotion that you can bring to life in a musical." Hand echoed this sentiment, adding, "What I learned from that, and I think what this film does so well, is tell the story through songs. That's the most important part of a Disney musical."

'Beauty and the Beast' also served as a muse

Songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear also credited The Little Mermaid as an inspiration but revealed that another Disney film guided them. They often looked to "Belle," the opening number from Beauty and the Beast, for its perfection. Barlow said, "It's like the perfect opening number and I think we revisited that a couple of times when we wrote We're Back."

'Moana 2' blends Disney's legacy with Pacific culture

Co-writer and co-director Miller shared that her work on Moana 2 was a combination of looking back at Disney's past films and delving into her own Pacific roots. She praised The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King for their distinctive storytelling style rich with "humor and heart." "I think every day we were striving to build a film that fit into that legacy," she said.

'Moana 2' production involved Oceanic Cultural Trust

The production of Moana 2 also saw Disney's in-house Oceanic Cultural Trust, made up of experts from different Pacific islands. This collaboration made sure that the Pacific culture is represented authentically in the film's narrative. Miller stressed that their work with the Trust wasn't just about getting approval for their story but a cohesive conversation to shape Moana's journey based on these discussions.