The show, based on a web novel, explores communication and follows a couple who live together in silence until a threatening phone call disrupts their lives.

Why hit K-drama 'When Phone Rings' makers are courting controversy

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:54 pm Dec 02, 202406:54 pm

What's the story The production team of the popular Netflix K-drama, When the Phone Rings, has formally apologized after facing backlash over a controversial scene in its premiere episode. The scene was criticized for allegedly mocking sign language and offending the hearing-impaired community. Despite the controversy, the show has been a success on Netflix, topping viewership charts just four episodes into its run.

Controversial scene sparked criticism from sign language users

The controversy arises from a scene in the debut episode where Hong Hee-Joo (Chae Soo-bin), a sign language interpreter, is seen translating a live news bulletin. A transmission error freezes the program on Hee-Joo signing the word "mountain," which is misinterpreted as an obscene hand gesture. Later, Hee-Joo uses the same gesture as an insult after seeing her husband Baek Sa-Eon (Yoo Yeon-seok) on screen.

'Not right for hearing people to demean, mock sign language'

The scene ignited criticism, with many accusing the show's makers of mocking sign language. The drama's message board was inundated with complaints, accusing the show of ridiculing sign language users. One complaint read, "There's a scene where the hand gestures of a sign language interpreter are made to look like profanity. It's not right for hearing people to demean and mock sign language, a vital means of communication for the Deaf."

Production team issued formal apology for controversial scene

Soon after, the production team of When the Phone Rings issued a formal apology for the aforementioned scene. They clarified that there was no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments and admitted "falling short" in depicting the struggles of those affected by hearing impairment and using sign language. The statement read, "We apologize for giving you cause for concern through part of a scene about sign language."

'When the Phone Rings' is a drama about communication

When the Phone Rings is a drama revolving around the theme of communication between people. It follows a "Show Window" couple who have stayed "married" for three years under the same roof without uttering a word. One night, their lives are turned upside down by a threatening phone call from a kidnapper. The show is based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo.