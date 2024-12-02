Summarize Simplifying... In short Dwayne Johnson's latest film, 'Red One', co-starring Chris Evans, is on track to hit a $200 million box office finish, having already earned nearly $150 million globally.

Initially planned for an Amazon Prime release, the film's theatrical debut, delayed due to industry strikes, has proven beneficial.

Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans's 'Red One' eyes $200M box office finish

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:45 pm Dec 02, 202406:45 pm

What's the story The Christmas action comedy Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, has been running in theaters for almost three weeks since its November 15 release. The movie's storyline follows the duo's attempt to save a kidnapped Santa Claus, played by JK Simmons. The ensemble also features Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka. Till its third weekend, the Jake Kasdan-directed film has earned $148.6 million worldwide.

'Red One' box office breakdown

The film has grossed $76 million at the North American box office and raked in another $72.6 million overseas across 75 markets. This takes its total earnings to just under $150 million. Industry experts expect Red One will most likely wrap up its theatrical run with a worldwide collection between $180 million and $200 million, considering the current pace of ticket sales and audience response.

Johnson's box office success continues with 'Red One'

Johnson, aka The Rock, already has two films running in theaters: Red One and the recently released animated film Moana 2. The latter became the biggest opener for an animated film over the 5-day-long Thanksgiving weekend. This isn't Johnson's first collaboration with director Kasdan, though. They had previously worked on Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), which collected $962 million and $801.6 million worldwide, respectively.

'Red One' was initially planned as an Amazon Prime release

Originally, Red One was slated for a direct release on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas 2023. However, due to delays from the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was rescheduled for a theatrical release in November 2024. The earnings from its theatrical run are now considered a bonus as these collections would've been missed if the film had been released solely on the streaming platform.