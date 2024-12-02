Summarize Simplifying... In short Shalini Passi is set to join the Bigg Boss 18 house, promising to add a dash of glamour and unpredictability to the show.

The current contestants, including Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar, have been stirring up controversy, particularly Shirodkar's questionable loyalty after nominating Mehra for eviction.

This new addition is expected to further intensify the drama. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shalini Passi to enter 'Bigg Boss 18'

Shalini Passi to enter 'Bigg Boss 18': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:28 pm Dec 02, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Delhi-based socialite and art connoisseur Shalini Passi is all set to enter the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 18. With her unique fashion sense and distinctive style, Passi rose to fame with her role in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. "Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes," an insider from the show told Times of India.

Anticipated impact

'BB18': Passi's entry expected to shake up house dynamics

The insider further added that Passi's entry into the Bigg Boss house is expected to bring a mix of glamor, intrigue, and unpredictability. This addition will likely shake up the existing dynamics and intensify the ongoing drama in the show. The current season of Bigg Boss has been packed with unexpected twists and turns, including last week's eviction of wildcard contestant Aditi Mistry.

Show update

'BB18': Current contestants and recent controversies

The current Bigg Boss 18 contestants include Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Kashish Kapoor. The show has been mired in controversy over Shirodkar's decisions favoring Mehra's competitors and her nomination of him for eviction a few weeks ago. These actions have sparked discussions about her loyalty both inside and outside the house.