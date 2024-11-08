Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan's performance in the series 'Citadel' has impressed the Russo Brothers, sparking consideration for his involvement in an international project.

The 'Citadel' franchise, which includes the popular 'Honey Bunny' and 'Diana' series, is a hit on Prime Video, with more international versions in the works.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are set to return in 'Citadel 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Varun Dhawan-led 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premiered on November 7

Varun Dhawan to join Priyanka Chopra in 'Citadel'? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 04:19 pm Nov 08, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Fresh off the success of his recent series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan is reportedly all set to make his international debut. According to Pinkvilla, he will be joining the cast of Russo Brothers's Citadel, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia. The news comes just a day after Citadel: Honey Bunny was received well on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Impressive acting

Dhawan's performance in 'Citadel' caught Russo Brothers's attention

Per the report, Dhawan's performance in Citadel has caught the attention of the Russo Brothers. The duo was so impressed by his charisma that they are now considering him for a full-fledged international project. At a recent premiere, Dhawan met Angelia Russo who expressed her admiration for his work. As for Citadel 2, Chopra Jonas along with Richard Madden as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy will reprise their roles.

Universe

Know more about 'Citadel' universe

Citadel: Honey Bunny comes on the heels of the original Citadel series, which premiered in 2023. It became Prime Video's second most-watched original series outside the US and fourth most-watched overall within just 24 days. The franchise also has an Italian series, Citadel: Diana, with more international versions in the pipeline. As for Honey Bunny, the story follows a stuntman, Bunny, who enlists a struggling actor, Honey, to become a spy.