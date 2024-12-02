Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Moana 2' has made a splash at the box office, raking in $165.3 million internationally and ₹14cr in India over its opening weekend.

'Moana 2' breaks records; earns ₹14cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:55 am Dec 02, 202411:55 am

What's the story Disney's animated musical adventure, Moana 2, has made history by recording the biggest worldwide opening for an animated movie. The film, which features the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, beat previous record holders Frozen 2 ($358 million) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($375.6 million) by raking in a whopping $386.3 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. It also recorded 2024's biggest North American opening with $221 million. Here's how it's performing in India.

'Moana 2' shone overseas, especially in France

Apart from its domestic success, Moana 2 also did phenomenally well internationally. The movie collected $165.3 million from 48 overseas markets in the same five-day window. France became the most profitable market for Moana 2 with an opening weekend collection of $18.8 million, followed by the UK at $15.5 million and Mexico with $11.1 million in earnings. In India, the movie managed to rake in about $1.75 million (₹14cr) over its three-day opening weekend.

'Moana 2' actors and setting

In India, the movie had a good first two days at the box office, earning an estimated ₹7.1cr net and adding around ₹5.25cr net on its third day across languages. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel picks up a few years after the first movie, Moana. The movie stars Awhimai Fraser, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Hualalai Chung, Cravalho, and Johnson in pivotal roles.