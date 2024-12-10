Summarize Simplifying... In short Chris Evans is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Avengers: Doomsday', directed by the Russo Brothers and hitting theaters on May 1, 2026.

He'll join Robert Downey Jr., who's playing Doctor Doom, sparking fan theories about Evans's comeback, especially after his character Steve Rogers aged significantly in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Evans, who first donned the Captain America suit in 2011, last appeared as the super-soldier in 2019's 'Endgame'.

Chris Evans to star in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Dec 10, 202409:47 am

What's the story Chris Evans will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Avengers: Doomsday, The Wrap reported. However, his role remains undisclosed at the moment. The news comes after his brief return in Deadpool and Wolverine as Johnny Storm from Fox's Fantastic Four films, not Captain America.

Star-studded cast

'Avengers: Doomsday' to feature Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Evans will be joining Robert Downey Jr., who will play Doctor Doom in the sequel. The Russo Brothers, who directed both actors in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are returning to helm Avengers: Doomsday and its direct sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Fan theories

Speculations surround Evans's return to MCU

The return of Evans has been a subject of speculation among fans, especially since his character Steve Rogers was shown as an old man by the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, with Downey Jr. reprising his role as a Tony Stark variant after the character's death in Endgame, the possibilities for Evans's comeback are wide open. Marvel has not commented on these speculations yet.

Career recap

Evans's journey as Captain America in MCU

Evans first wore the Captain America suit in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and reprised the role in sequels like The Winter Soldier and Civil War, and four Avengers movies. His last appearance as the super-soldier was in 2019's Endgame. Currently, Anthony Mackie is playing Captain America in the MCU and will next be seen in Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World opposite Harrison Ford on February 14, 2025.