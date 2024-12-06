Summarize Simplifying... In short Emma Dumont, known for roles in 'Oppenheimer', 'Licorice Pizza', and 'The Gifted', has come out as non-binary.

Despite not publicly discussing their coming out or sexuality, Dumont has been sharing candid posts on social media.

They will continue to be credited as "Emma Dumont" in their upcoming project, 'The New Me'.

Emma Dumont's new name is Nick

'Oppenheimer' star Emma Dumont comes out as non-binary, changes name

By Tanvi Gupta 10:39 am Dec 06, 202410:39 am

What's the story Emma Dumont, known for their role in the Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer, has come out as non-binary. The actor announced the news on Instagram by updating their profile with a new name, Nick Dumont, and pronouns "they/them." TMZ confirmed the news with Dumont's rep who said: "They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family."

Personal journey

Dumont's personal life and early career beginnings

Born in Washington, Dumont started their acting career as a child. They began ballet training at three and started performing in community theater at age six. Despite sharing multiple posts on social media in recent weeks, they have not directly addressed their recent coming out or discussed their sexuality publicly. Just three days ago, Dumont shared candid pictures of them, on which one of her followers recently commented, "Happy coming out Nick."

Career highlights

Dumont's rise to fame and upcoming projects

Dumont shot to international fame last year for their role as Jackie, Robert Oppenheimer's sister-in-law in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. They have also received acclaim for their roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Marvel's TV series The Gifted. Their next project is The New Me, and as per their rep, they will still be credited as "Emma Dumont."