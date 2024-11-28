Summarize Simplifying... In short Cinematographer Mathieson, who worked with Ridley Scott on the Gladiator films, criticized Scott's current filming technique on the DocFix podcast.

Amid recent controversies, including blaming millennials for his film's box office failure, Scott continues to work on Gladiator III.

John Mathieson calls Ridley Scott 'lazy' and 'impatient'

Why 'Gladiator II' cinematographer thinks Ridley Scott is 'lazy'

By Isha Sharma 01:34 pm Nov 28, 202401:34 pm

What's the story John Mathieson, a long-time collaborator of acclaimed Hollywood director Ridley Scott, has taken a dig at the latter's work ethic. In a recent podcast interview, the 63-year-old cinematographer called the acclaimed filmmaker "lazy" and "quite impatient." He said that Scott's hasty approach to filmmaking, in his opinion, affects the final product. They recently worked together on Gladiator II.

Filming concerns

Mathieson criticized Scott's multi-camera technique

Mathieson, who worked with Scott (86) on both Gladiator films, wasn't happy with the director's current filming technique. He revealed that Scott now shoots scenes with multiple cameras, instead of just one. This often leaves "bits of the set hanging down" in the shots, which are later digitally corrected during post-production.

Statement

'It's really lazy,' Mathieson said on DocFix podcast

Speaking on the DocFix podcast, Mathieson said, "It's really lazy. It's the CG [computer graphic] elements now of tidying up, leaving things in." "Look at his older films and getting depth into things was very much part of lighting. You can't do that with [many] cameras but he just wants to get it all done." "It's a bit rush, rush, rush. That's changed in him...but people love his films and he's Ridley Scott and can do what he wants."

Ongoing disputes

Mathieson's critique comes amid Scott's recent controversies

Mathieson's critique of Scott comes amid the recent controversies surrounding the director. Earlier this month, Scott had blamed millennials for the box office failure of his film, The Last Duel. He also faced backlash for his comments about superhero films being "f*cking boring as sh*t." Despite the controversies, Scott remains a respected figure in Hollywood with a career spanning over five decades. He's currently working on Gladiator III.