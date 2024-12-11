Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Diddy, real name Combs, is facing 300 potential sexual abuse lawsuits, a claim he vehemently denies, labeling it a "reckless media circus."

His attorney, Erica Wolff, maintains faith in the judicial process, asserting that Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

The alleged victims, both men and women, span 20 years, with Combs's lawyers requesting the release of their identities for trial preparation.

By Tanvi Gupta 03:50 pm Dec 11, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Tony Buzbee, a lawyer for several alleged victims of musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, has said that the number of civil legal cases against him could go up to 300. Speaking to BBC, Buzbee said his team received around 3,000 calls after an October news conference. However, he expects the final tally to realistically be 100-150 due to expired filing deadlines in some states.

Defense stance

Combs's legal team dismissed allegations as 'reckless media circus'

The 55-year-old rapper has vehemently denied all allegations. He called them "sickening" and a ploy by people looking for a "quick payday." His legal team has dismissed the dozens of civil lawsuits, including those from 300 potential victims, as part of a "reckless media circus." They have also criticized Buzbee's press conference and the establishment of a toll-free tip line as blatant attempts to gain publicity.

Legal confidence

Combs's attorney expressed confidence in the judicial process

Combs's attorney Erica Wolff told BBC: "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process." She emphatically added, "In court, the truth will prevail: That Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor." Meanwhile, Combs is being held at Manhattan's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on separate criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering which he also denies. His trial is set for May 2025.

Case preparation

Buzbee's team screened claims, prepared for potential lawsuits

Buzbee, a heavyweight in US legal circles, took on the Combs case last year. Following an Instagram post asking potential victims to come forward, his team received around 3,000 calls in 10 days. These claims were then vetted by a team of lawyers and former law enforcement officials who combined a list of clients with viable cases that will eventually be filed.

Victim demographics

Alleged victims spanned 20 years, included men and women

The alleged victims in the Combs case include an almost equal number of men and women, with accusations dating back 20 years. Among them is a woman who claims Combs raped her in a hotel room in 2004 when she was 19, and an aspiring young musician who alleges that the rapper drugged him and forced him to perform oral sex when he was just 10.

Identity disclosure

Combs's lawyers requested the release of alleged victims' identities

So far, the lawsuits against Combs have been filed anonymously, with the alleged victims being referred to as John Doe or Jane Doe in court documents. However, Combs's lawyers have asked the courts to reveal their identities for proper trial preparation. In three cases, including that of the 19-year-old woman, a judge has ruled that they must disclose their names for their claims to proceed.