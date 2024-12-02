Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Bala has denied rumors of a fourth marriage and clarified his past relationships.

He acknowledged his youthful union with first love, Chandana, and dismissed claims of a legal marriage with Elizabeth Udayan, appreciating her support during a tough time.

The article didn't touch on his relationship with Amrutha Suresh, mother of his daughter, amidst recent legal issues involving allegations of abuse.

Bala was previously married to Chandana

'Legally, Kokila is my...': Bala denies 4th marriage rumors

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:05 pm Dec 02, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Actor Bala, 41, recently married Kokila, 24, in a ceremony on October 23 at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple. The union has been mired in rumors that it was Bala's fourth marriage. However, in an interview with Manorama Online, the actor vehemently denied these claims. He said he has only been married twice in his life and called his first marriage to Chandana a result of youthful immaturity and passion.

Relationship history

Bala clarified his relationship with 1st wife Chandana

Bala also clarified his relationship with his first wife, Chandana, whom he married at 21. He called their union a product of youthful passion and immaturity, saying, "Chandana was my school love." "We went to a temple for a ceremony, but it wasn't a real marriage. We didn't want her to marry someone else, and in our immaturity, we made that decision." Though they separated due to family intervention, Bala shares a good bond with Chandana.

Rumor dismissal

Bala dismissed rumors of marriage to Elizabeth Udayan

The actor also quashed rumors of a fake marriage to Elizabeth Udayan, outrightly dismissing them. He said, "I never had a legal marriage with Elizabeth, and I don't want to get into any details about her. I hope she's doing well in life." Despite the denial, he did acknowledge the support she gave him during a difficult phase of his life when he was hospitalized. Earlier, reports suggested they had tied the knot in 2021.

Legal issues

Bala's legal troubles and relationship with Amrutha Suresh

Notably, the interview did not address Bala's relationship with singer Amrutha Suresh, with whom he shares a 12-year-old daughter, Avantika. Last month, Bala was arrested after Suresh filed a complaint alleging he had outraged her modesty. He was also booked under the Juvenile Justice Act after Avantika shared an emotional video detailing the abuse she and her mother had allegedly suffered. Despite the allegations, Bala was granted conditional bail soon after his arrest.