A crazy Thanksgiving for the Dunphys of 'Modern Family'
In a shocking turn of events, Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson spent their Thanksgiving holiday in emergency rooms. Both actors had to rush their sons to the hospital on Thursday and took to Instagram to share their experiences. Bowen shared a photo of one of her sons outside the ER entrance with the caption: "It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He's fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING."
Ferguson's Thanksgiving hospital visit and gratitude
Ferguson, who shares two sons with husband Justin Mikita, also took to Instagram to share his own hospital visit. He shared a photo of himself holding one of his sons in a hospital bed. In the caption, he wrote: "I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine.)."
Bowen and Ferguson's bond beyond 'Modern Family'
Bowen and Ferguson, who played siblings Claire and Mitchell Dunphy on the hit sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020, have remained close off-screen. Last year, they reunited with co-star Sofia Vergara at her home for a mini-reunion. That month, Bowen accompanied Ferguson to a screening of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie for his birthday. The pair was seen smiling together at the movie theater in a picture shared on social media.
Speculations about a potential 'Modern Family' reunion
Since Modern Family ended in 2020, fans have been hoping for a reunion. Bowen has said she would be up for it, telling The Post in October: "Of course, I would be game." However, she also noted that it would be up to creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. Other cast members like Nolan Gould have also expressed interest in a reunion.