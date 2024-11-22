Summarize Simplifying... In short A 2001 photo of Nicole Kidman, seemingly celebrating post her divorce from Tom Cruise, has been clarified by Kidman as a film still, not a real-life moment.

However, fans remain doubtful due to the lack of evidence supporting her claim, with some suggesting the photo could be from a cut scene or an unreleased project.

Kidman and Cruise, parents to two adopted children, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Nicole Kidman is being accused of lying about viral meme

Viral meme: Did Nicole Kidman really celebrate her Tom Cruise-divorce

By Tanvi Gupta 01:03 pm Nov 22, 2024

What's the story The 57-year-old Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman is being accused of being dishonest by fans over a viral meme. The internet-famous meme in question shows Kidman apparently celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise. However, in a recent interview with British GQ, she claimed that the photo was taken out of context and was actually from a film shoot, not a real-life event. Here's what exactly happened.

Kidman's clarification about the viral meme

The photo, reportedly taken in 2001, features Kidman exiting her lawyer's office after divorcing Cruise. She can be seen strutting down a sunny sidewalk with her eyes closed and arms raised in apparent relief. However, Kidman denied this reading of the photo during her British GQ interview. "That was from a film, that wasn't real life," she insisted. "I know that image!"

Here's the meme image

Fans remained skeptical about Kidman's claim

Despite Kidman's clarification, fans remain skeptical as she didn't specify which film the photo was from. Social media users did their own digging but found no evidence of Kidman wearing a similar outfit—a sheer patterned top and green capris—in any of her films. One user said, "Ok, I just did a deep dive on this, and not only does she not specify which movie it was...so I feel comfortable concluding that she's lying."

'I can't remember a movie where she went totally barefaced?'

Other users questioned the authenticity of Kidman's claim by pointing out inconsistencies in her appearance. "I can't remember a movie where she went totally barefaced AND wigless?" one user commented, while another questioned the choice of sneakers with her outfit. Despite the skepticism, some fans defended Kidman by suggesting that the photo could be from a "scene that was cut" or from a project that never saw the light of day.

A look at Kidman and Cruise's relationship history

Kidman and Cruise, who starred together in Eyes Wide Shut, got married in 1990 and separated 11 years later. They have two adopted children together: Isabella (31) and Connor (29). Both kids have followed their father's footsteps and joined the Church of Scientology. Kidman rarely speaks about her adult kids or her marriage to the Top Gun star. She later married country singer Keith Urban in 2006 with whom she has two daughters: Sunday (16) and Faith (13).