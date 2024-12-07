Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated 'Wicked Part 2' is set to hit the screens in November 2025, continuing the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The sequel, already filmed, will see the original cast reprising their roles, with the plot expected to follow the stage show's second act.

This act sees a manhunt for Elphaba, the rise of Glinda the Good, and the transformation of Elphaba into the Wicked Witch of the West, setting up a thrilling revenge storyline. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Wicked' is now in theaters

'Wicked 2': Release date, plot, cast—all we know so far

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Dec 07, 202404:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited movie adaptation of the Broadway show Wicked finally hit theaters on November 22 to a positive response. The film featured Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. However, fans should note that this film only adapts the first half of the Broadway show's story despite having an equal runtime. A sequel, Wicked Part 2, is scheduled to follow at a later date. Here's everything we know about Part 2 so far.

Filmmaking decision

Here's why 'Wicked' was split into two parts

The decision to split Wicked into two parts was taken by director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt. They didn't want to cut songs or characters to fit the story into a single movie. This method mirrors the two-act structure of the Broadway musical, with the movie also being divided into halves. Fans will have to wait until November 2025 for Wicked Part 2's release.

Sequel details

'Wicked' Part 2: Cast and plot expectations

The second part of Wicked has already been filmed, with the same cast returning from the first movie. This includes Erivo, Grande, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Peter Dinklage voicing Doctor Dillamond, among others. Wicked Part 2's plot will likely follow the stage show's second act.

Storyline speculation

'Wicked Part 2': Potential plot developments

The second act of the stage show, which Wicked Part 2 will likely follow, sees Fiyero leading a manhunt for Elphaba. Glinda gets the title of "Glinda the Good" from The Wizard of Oz, while Elphaba becomes the "Wicked Witch of the West." Her sister Nessarose becomes the "Wicked Witch of the East" and cruelly rules Munchkinland. When Nessarose is killed by Dorothy's house landing in Oz, Elphaba vows to be "wicked," setting up a revenge storyline.