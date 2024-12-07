'Wicked 2': Release date, plot, cast—all we know so far
The much-awaited movie adaptation of the Broadway show Wicked finally hit theaters on November 22 to a positive response. The film featured Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. However, fans should note that this film only adapts the first half of the Broadway show's story despite having an equal runtime. A sequel, Wicked Part 2, is scheduled to follow at a later date. Here's everything we know about Part 2 so far.
Here's why 'Wicked' was split into two parts
The decision to split Wicked into two parts was taken by director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt. They didn't want to cut songs or characters to fit the story into a single movie. This method mirrors the two-act structure of the Broadway musical, with the movie also being divided into halves. Fans will have to wait until November 2025 for Wicked Part 2's release.
'Wicked' Part 2: Cast and plot expectations
The second part of Wicked has already been filmed, with the same cast returning from the first movie. This includes Erivo, Grande, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Peter Dinklage voicing Doctor Dillamond, among others. Wicked Part 2's plot will likely follow the stage show's second act.
'Wicked Part 2': Potential plot developments
The second act of the stage show, which Wicked Part 2 will likely follow, sees Fiyero leading a manhunt for Elphaba. Glinda gets the title of "Glinda the Good" from The Wizard of Oz, while Elphaba becomes the "Wicked Witch of the West." Her sister Nessarose becomes the "Wicked Witch of the East" and cruelly rules Munchkinland. When Nessarose is killed by Dorothy's house landing in Oz, Elphaba vows to be "wicked," setting up a revenge storyline.