All records 'Pushpa 2' has shattered at the box office
The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, has stormed into history books by shattering multiple box office records. Directed by Sukumar, the film collected an unbelievable ₹175cr on its opening day, making it India's biggest opener ever. The gangster drama also collected ₹70cr (nett) in Hindi on Day 1, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹65.5cr) to become the biggest Hindi opener of all time. Here are all the records the film has broken.
'Pushpa 2' set new benchmarks in South Indian cinema
Pushpa 2 also shattered the record for the highest-grossing South-dubbed Hindi debut, which was earlier held by KGF Chapter 2 (₹52cr). The film's pan-India reign is clear with a mind-boggling ₹175cr nett across all languages on Day 1. It has also become the biggest non-holiday opener in Hindi, beating Khan's Pathaan which had collected ₹55.75cr on its opening day last year.
'Pushpa 2' surpassed worldwide box office record
The film also broke the global box office record, beating SS Rajamouli's RRR (₹223cr gross). It set a new record for the highest Indian box office opening, beating RRR's ₹156cr gross. The film became the first to score a ₹200cr gross opening in India (including premieres). It made history by netting ₹50cr or more in two languages (Telugu and Hindi) in a single day.
'Pushpa 2' marked career-best openings for cast and crew
With its phenomenal overseas debut, Pushpa 2 beat the opening of Kalki 2898 AD to become the biggest overseas launch for an Indian film in 2024. The movie gave Arjun his career-best opening at the domestic, overseas, and worldwide box offices. Director Sukumar scored his biggest opening ever across all markets. Rashmika Mandanna also celebrated her best box office debut domestically, overseas, and globally.
'Pushpa 2' became top-grossing South Indian film debut
Part 2 also set new records by selling an incredible 107K tickets within just one hour at its peak, surpassing previous record-holders like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, reportedly. Picking up the story from where Pushpa: The Rise left off, the sequel delves into the evolution of Pushpa Raj (played by Arjun) as he cements his hold on the illegal sandalwood business. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil.