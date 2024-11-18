Summarize Simplifying... In short The Hindi trailer of 'Pushpa 2', the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', is making waves with over 39 million views, surpassing the usual performance of Pan-India films in Hindi.

'Pushpa 2' craze is unstoppable; trailer breaks viewership record

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:47 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story The trailer of Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has broken records by becoming the most-watched Telugu trailer in the first 24 hours of its release. It overtook Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which had previously held the record with 37.7 million views on day one. Pushpa 2, astonishingly, achieved the feat in just 15 hours and currently has over 43 million views on YouTube.

'Pushpa 2' Hindi trailer also received overwhelming response

Apart from its Telugu success, the Hindi trailer of Pushpa 2 has also been a hit among the audience. It received over 26 million views in the same 15-hour window. Now, it has over 39 million views. This trend is a bit surprising considering that previous Pan-India films have usually performed better in Hindi. Nevertheless, Pushpa 2 is still expected to be one of the biggest grossers in Hindi cinema.

'Pushpa 2' is a sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. The first film was a massive hit in Hindi cinema, raking in over ₹100 crore net collection. Along with Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. It will be released on December 5, 2024, across different languages.