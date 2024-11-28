Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian film 'Laapataa Ladies', a tale of two brides swapped on a train journey, is heading to the US for an Oscars campaign.

The film, which explores themes like patriarchy and women's liberation, has been selected as India's pick for the 2025 Academy Awards.

After a successful four-month run in India, earning over ₹20 crore, and receiving praise from personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, it's now a strong contender for an Oscar nomination.

'Laapataa Ladies' is in Oscar race

'Laapataa Ladies' team heads to US for Oscars campaign

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:04 pm Nov 28, 202405:04 pm

What's the story The team of Laapataa Ladies, a film produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao, will soon head to the United States for a promotional tour. The movie is in contention for an Oscar nomination. Khan and Rao had already visited the US to promote their film among Academy members, ETimes reported. Now, they will be joined by cast members Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.

Film's narrative

'Laapataa Ladies' explores themes of patriarchy and women's liberation

Laapataa Ladies narrates the story of two young brides who get swapped on a train journey to their husbands' homes. The film, penned by Biplab Goswami and with a screenplay by Sneha Desai, explores several themes including patriarchy and women's liberation. The Oscar nominations will be announced in January, while the awards ceremony will be held in March. In September, the Film Federation of India selected the period drama as the nation's pick for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Box office success

'Laapataa Ladies' enjoyed successful run in India

Laapataa Ladies was released in India on March 1 and enjoyed a successful theatrical run of nearly four months, grossing over ₹20 crore at the box office. The film has also been praised by notable personalities including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. On X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar lauded the film for its "delightful story, powerhouse performances, and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly."

Historical context

India's journey at the Oscars: A brief look

The journey of Indian films at the Oscars has been an uphill battle, with only two feature films—Nargis and Mehboob Khan's Mother India and Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan—landing in the coveted Best Foreign Language Film category. Now, with Laapataa Ladies, Khan is once again in the race for an Oscar nomination. The film's quirky narrative and successful run in India make it a strong contender for this year's awards.