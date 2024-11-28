'Laapataa Ladies' team heads to US for Oscars campaign
The team of Laapataa Ladies, a film produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao, will soon head to the United States for a promotional tour. The movie is in contention for an Oscar nomination. Khan and Rao had already visited the US to promote their film among Academy members, ETimes reported. Now, they will be joined by cast members Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.
'Laapataa Ladies' explores themes of patriarchy and women's liberation
Laapataa Ladies narrates the story of two young brides who get swapped on a train journey to their husbands' homes. The film, penned by Biplab Goswami and with a screenplay by Sneha Desai, explores several themes including patriarchy and women's liberation. The Oscar nominations will be announced in January, while the awards ceremony will be held in March. In September, the Film Federation of India selected the period drama as the nation's pick for the 2025 Academy Awards.
'Laapataa Ladies' enjoyed successful run in India
Laapataa Ladies was released in India on March 1 and enjoyed a successful theatrical run of nearly four months, grossing over ₹20 crore at the box office. The film has also been praised by notable personalities including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. On X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar lauded the film for its "delightful story, powerhouse performances, and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly."
India's journey at the Oscars: A brief look
The journey of Indian films at the Oscars has been an uphill battle, with only two feature films—Nargis and Mehboob Khan's Mother India and Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan—landing in the coveted Best Foreign Language Film category. Now, with Laapataa Ladies, Khan is once again in the race for an Oscar nomination. The film's quirky narrative and successful run in India make it a strong contender for this year's awards.