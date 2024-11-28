Why Priyanka Chopra won't be a part of 'Aitraaz 2'
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that the sequel to the 2004 hit film Aitraaz is in the works. However, he also revealed that actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who played a pivotal role in the original movie, won't be a part of Aitraaz 2. The decision is due to the significant time gap since the first film's release and the need for contemporary actors.
Ghai explained why Chopra won't be part of 'Aitraaz 2'
During the 55th International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, Ghai told DNA, "Aitraaz ko bane 20 saal ho gaye. Toh hume aajke contemporary artiste, new generation ke actors ke saath banani padegi." He also added that his production house is working on both Khal Nayak 2 and Aitraaz 2. The filmmaker also said a full-fledged announcement about the story and cast will be made in the next three to four months.
'Aitraaz 2' script and director selection
Ghai has picked OMG 2 director Amit Rai to direct Aitraaz 2. He lauded Rai's script for the sequel, saying it has piqued the interest of several studios. "I've heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai...We are getting so many calls from various studios that they are interested in making the film," Ghai told HT.
Ghai's Instagram tribute to Chopra's 'Aitraaz' performance
Ghai recently shared a still from Aitraaz on his Instagram account, featuring Chopra. He praised her "bold and beautiful performance" in the film, adding that it stays memorable even after 20 years. Despite her initial apprehension about the role, Ghai highlighted how she aced it with full confidence. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and was directed by Abbas-Mustan.