Summarize Simplifying... In short Charan, son of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has voiced his disapproval of using AI to recreate his father's voice in music.

He believes that while AI can mimic a singer's voice, it cannot capture the emotion and originality of their performances.

Despite advances in technology, Charan remains firm in his decision, stating that he would reject any requests to use his father's voice, even from a responsible music director. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SP Charan is a playback singer and producer

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son rejects requests to use singer's AI voice

By Isha Sharma 02:14 pm Nov 28, 202402:14 pm

What's the story SP Charan, a celebrated playback singer and producer, has strongly rejected requests from composers to use his late father SP Balasubrahmanyam's artificial intelligence (AI) voice in songs. Speaking to Vikatan, he said his family unanimously decided against granting permission for the same. "Many people have approached me asking permission to use my father's voice using AI. I vehemently say no," he said. The celebrated singer passed away in September 2020 at the age of 74.

AI controversy

Charan's stance on AI in music

Charan shared his thoughts on the increasing trend of using AI in music, especially its use to recreate the voices of late singers. He emphasized that a singer should have the right to decide if they want to sing a song or not. "By AI, you are not giving the singer the opportunity. It's not right if all the songs can be sung by SPB or Malaysia Vasudevan because of the love you have for them."

Originality preservation

Charan emphasized on preserving originality in music

Further, Charan emphasized the need to maintain originality and emotion in songs. He contended that although AI can mimic a singer's voice, it cannot recreate the emotions that come with their performances. "You can replicate the voice, but you cannot replicate the emotion that comes with listening to those songs nowadays."

Unyielding decision

Charan's firm stance on not allowing father's voice replication

Despite the technological advancements in music, Charan stands firm on not allowing his father's voice to be replicated through AI. He stressed that he would refuse even if a responsible music director with clear intentions approached him. "My family and myself do not want his voice to be heard in any Tom, Dick and Harry's music. Even if it's a responsible music director with clarity in thoughts, I say no." "He is there. Let him be."