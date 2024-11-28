Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bridgerton" Season 4 on Netflix will focus on Benedict's love story with an unexpected character, the Lady in Silver, who is renamed to honor actress Ha's Korean heritage.

'Bridgerton' S04 filming is currently underway

When can we watch 'Bridgerton' Season 4

What's the story The fourth season of the beloved series Bridgerton is in the works. It is speculated to be released in either December 2025 or Valentine's week 2026. The filming started recently and is expected to wrap up by April 2025, according to WhatsOnNetflix. The fourth season will focus on the second oldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and his romantic escapade with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Season 3 recap

'Bridgerton' S03 received mixed reviews despite Nicola Coughlan's praised performance

The third season of Bridgerton, which dropped in two parts in May and June 2024, starred Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. It explored Penelope's (Coughlan) secret life as Lady Whistledown and her relationship with Colin (Newton). Although the season was praised for Coughlan's performance, it received mixed reviews from critics. Some found Colin's character development less interesting. The narrative left viewers wondering if Penelope would keep her dual identity or if Colin would discover her secret and end their marriage.

Storyline

Here's how S04 will unfold

The fourth season of the hit Netflix show will see Benedict finally find his soulmate in someone unusual. Benedict is initially averse to the idea of settling down. However, his perspective changes when he encounters the enigmatic Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. In the original novels, the character is named Sophie Beckett. However, in a move to honor Ha's Korean heritage, the showrunners decided to change her surname to a Korean one.