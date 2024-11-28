'Masoom 2' will go on floors in 2025

Will 'Masoom 2' follow first part's storyline? Shekhar Kapur reveals

What's the story Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently opened up about his much-awaited project, Masoom 2, in an interview with Firstpost. He revealed that the shooting for the sequel to his 1983 hit film will begin in 2025. The director also revealed that it took him a decade to write the script for this much-anticipated movie! To recall, Masoom marked Kapur's directorial debut and starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. 'Different film...different characters': Shekhar Kapur shares 'Masoom 2' update

'Masoom 2' will reflect contemporary sensibilities, says Kapur

Kapur said Masoom 2 will bring in changes to suit modern audience sensibilities. He spoke about how his parents were refugees from Pakistan and how they dealt with earthquakes which led him to build a house on stilts in Delhi. These experiences have inspired the story of Masoom 2, which he called "a completely different [film] with different characters." "Because I have been writing my film for ten years, you get to know your characters and they become your friends. "

Kapur's views on OTT platforms and cinema

Kapur shared his thoughts on the changing face of cinema with the arrival of digital platforms. He said, "Good content sells. Just look at 12th Fail. It did well in theaters and it did even better on OTT." "So, I feel one is not competing with the other. One is complementing the other. OTT had brought in more directorial writing and talent than what cinema could have done in so many years."

'OTT has supported Bajpayee for all these years'

Kapur also emphasized how OTT platforms have changed the perception of actors. He mentioned Manoj Bajpayee's example, whom he introduced in Bandit Queen. "But his real rise started with OTT," Kapur said. "He came here (IFFI 2024) to promote Despatch. The audiences were so happy to see him that they screamed and applauded." "Now he is one of the most sought-after actors in the entertainment industry. Basically what supported him for all these years is OTT, more than feature films."