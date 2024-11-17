Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film 'Maalik' showcases his transformation from a ruffian to a gangster, with two distinct looks - clean-shaven and ruggedly bearded.

'Maalik' filming has been wrapped

Multiple looks, physical transformation: Inside Rajkummar Rao's preparation for 'Maalik'

By Isha Sharma 11:48 am Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Maalik. The movie, directed by Pulkit, will be Rao's first full-fledged action feature. A source told Mid-Day that "Raj rigorously worked out to build a lithe physique," under the supervision of action director Vikram Dahiya. The film started production in Lucknow in late August and followed a three-month-long schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Production wrap

'Maalik' filming concluded with grand wedding sequence

The production team of Maalik shot in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Unnao. They filmed a grand Diwali celebration scene at Brahmavart Ghat, where thousands of diyas were lit. The final leg of the shooting happened in Kanpur with the protagonist's wedding sequence. This was where Maalik's shooting ended three days ago.

Character details

Rao's character transformation and mentor in 'Maalik'

In Maalik, Rao will sport two different looks - a clean-shaven one and a rugged, bearded one. His character gradually transforms from a ruffian to a gangster. The actor has shot for a few action set-pieces which involve using weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee plays Rao's mentor in the film.

Actor-director duo

'Maalik' marks second collaboration between Rao and Pulkit

Maalik also stars Manushi Chhillar along with Rao. This is the second project of the actor with director Pulkit, after their successful historical drama Bose: Dead/Alive in 2017. Although their last project belonged to a different genre, Maalik promises to be a "massy offering" and will highlight Rao's versatility as an actor. Rao was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.