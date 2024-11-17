Summarize Simplifying... In short Saqib Saleem, star of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', skipped the trailer launch to avoid overshadowing his character's impact. He believes in discussing his work post-release for better conversations.

Saleem interprets his character, Agent KD, as his hero and is grateful for the love and validation he's receiving.

The show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Saqib Saleem was recently seen in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Saqib Saleem reveals why he skipped 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' promotions

By Isha Sharma 11:02 am Nov 17, 202411:02 am

What's the story Saqib Saleem, who was recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, has opened up about his character, Agent KD. In an interview with Mid-Day, he spoke about his first conversation with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK). "The only question I asked them was, 'Why me?'. Raj sir looked at me and said, 'Because nobody's thought of you like that,'" shared Saleem. He also opened up about rumors of a rift with the makers.

Character commitment

Saleem's response to the trailer launch controversy

Saleem opened up about the speculations of an alleged fallout with the makers since he didn't attend the trailer launch. "There was a narrative that the makers wanted to give out and that narrative concealed the impact of my character." "So, my being there would have been detrimental to that narrative." "I always believe that it's very important for your work to come out and then you talk to people. I feel like it's better conversation post-release."

Character interpretation

Saleem's perspective on his character in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Delving deeper into his interpretation of Agent KD, Saleem said, "People call it the antagonist, the anti-hero, but I'd like to say that in my head, KD was his hero." "I'm just overwhelmed and very humbled and grateful for all the love that's coming my way. We all work for love, don't we? We all want validation from people. And I'm at that stage where maybe I needed this burst of energy." The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.