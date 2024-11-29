'Wicked 2' to feature new original songs
The highly-anticipated sequel to the hit Hollywood musical film Wicked will have new original songs. The exciting revelation was made by actors Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey in an interview with Capital Buzz. They play the Wizard and Fiyero respectively in the film. The news was also confirmed by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of Wicked, who said that two new songs will be included in the soundtrack for Wicked Part 2.
Schwartz's rationale behind the new songs
In a chat with The Messenger, Schwartz detailed why new songs were introduced in Wicked Part 2. He said, "The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created. The intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie." "Our hope and intention is that the people to whom the story and the show are important will not in any way be disappointed, but will be thrilled by what they will see."
'Wicked Part 2' soundtrack details remain under wraps
Despite the confirmation of new songs, no official announcements have been made regarding the complete soundtrack for Wicked Part 2. It is speculated that, just like its predecessor, the sequel will feature all remaining songs from the original musical soundtrack along with these new additions. This includes tracks such as Thank Goodness, The Wicked Witch of the East, and Wonderful, among others.
'Wicked Part 2' is a continuation of the original story
Wicked Part 2 is a continuation of the original story, which director Jon M Chu split into two films. The first film has been lauded for its faithful adaptation of the beloved musical, with standout performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. Read our review of Wicked here.