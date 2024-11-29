Summarize Simplifying... In short "Wicked Part 2" is set to feature new original songs, created to enhance the storytelling of the film.

While the complete soundtrack details are still a mystery, it's expected to include remaining songs from the original musical along with the new ones.

The sequel, directed by Jon M Chu, continues the original story, with praised performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reprising their roles as Elphaba and Glinda.

New songs to be added in 'Wicked Part 2'

'Wicked 2' to feature new original songs

By Isha Sharma 12:26 pm Nov 29, 202412:26 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated sequel to the hit Hollywood musical film Wicked will have new original songs. The exciting revelation was made by actors Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey in an interview with Capital Buzz. They play the Wizard and Fiyero respectively in the film. The news was also confirmed by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of Wicked, who said that two new songs will be included in the soundtrack for Wicked Part 2.

Composer's insight

Schwartz's rationale behind the new songs

In a chat with The Messenger, Schwartz detailed why new songs were introduced in Wicked Part 2. He said, "The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created. The intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie." "Our hope and intention is that the people to whom the story and the show are important will not in any way be disappointed, but will be thrilled by what they will see."

Soundtrack speculation

'Wicked Part 2' soundtrack details remain under wraps

Despite the confirmation of new songs, no official announcements have been made regarding the complete soundtrack for Wicked Part 2. It is speculated that, just like its predecessor, the sequel will feature all remaining songs from the original musical soundtrack along with these new additions. This includes tracks such as Thank Goodness, The Wicked Witch of the East, and Wonderful, among others.

Film sequel

'Wicked Part 2' is a continuation of the original story

Wicked Part 2 is a continuation of the original story, which director Jon M Chu split into two films. The first film has been lauded for its faithful adaptation of the beloved musical, with standout performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. Read our review of Wicked here.