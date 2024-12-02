Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey's decision to take a break from acting has sparked various reactions.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta praised Massey's courage to focus on his personal life amidst industry competition, while screenwriter Apurva Asrani speculated if Massey was forced to retire due to his political views.

Despite the mixed reactions, Massey received support from fellow actors and fans, who expressed shock and admiration for his decision. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vikrant Massey to retire from acting in 2025

'It takes guts': Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta defends Massey's retirement decision

By Tanvi Gupta 05:34 pm Dec 02, 202405:34 pm

What's the story In a shocking move, actor Vikrant Massey recently announced his retirement from acting after 2025. The actor shared the news on Instagram on Monday. He said that he is stepping back from acting to focus on his family and mentioned two films he is currently working on. His post read, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time." The announcement drew mixed reactions from Massey's peers.

Industry reactions

'Do you realize the guts it takes to do that?'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta defended Massey's decision on X (formerly Twitter), likening him to director Hansal Mehta who took a similar break in 2008. He wrote, "In these times of competition, insecurity, jealousy, rivalry it takes guts for an actor to take a break and focus on his duties as a father, a husband, and a son." "He should be lauded not criticized."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Gupta's post

Speculations

Meanwhile, Apurva Asrani speculated in a different direction

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani, however, wondered if Massey was forced to do so or was "canceled" for his personal opinions. He tweeted, "He made a cardinal mistake by doing #SabarmatiReport & then by openly supporting this govt." "He forgot that the biggest platforms, the dynasties of producers, the media & the awards are left 'liberals' who will NEVER now give his talent its due. Go woke or go broke #VikrantMassey."

Reactions

Dia Mirza, Sapna Pabbi extended support

Massey has received support from his other colleagues too. Dia Mirza commented on his post, saying, "Breaks are best...you'll be even more amazing on the other side." Actor Sapna Pabbi also reacted, writing, "I hear you, I see you, I feel you. Congrats on finding and surrendering to purpose and dharma. More power to you. You are an inspiration." Esha Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar left heart emojis in the comments.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed shock and support for Massey's decision

Fans of the actor have also reacted to his announcement, both shocked and supportive. Many pleaded with him not to quit, while others were sad over his decision. One user wrote, "Please tell me this is some joke." Notably, Massey started his acting career on TV with the youth-based show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He became a household name with Balika Vadhu in 2009. His film debut was with Lootera (2013), and since then, he hasn't looked back.