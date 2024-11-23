'I am not ashamed': Singer Khalid comes out as gay
Khalid, the acclaimed singer behind hits like Young Dumb & Broke and Location, has come out as gay. The announcement was made on Friday evening during a conversation with an X (formerly Twitter) user. Responding to a comment that read, "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn't GEHHH!" Khalid replied, "I am! And that's okay."
'I got outed and the world still continues to turn'
Khalid further spoke about his coming out in another post, saying, "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me (black heart emoji) love yall." In another tweet, he wrote, "I wasn't hiding anything! It's just not any of your business."
Khalid's journey to stardom and musical achievements
Khalid first rose to fame with his 2016 debut single Location, followed by Young Dumb & Broke in 2017. He also released his debut studio album American Teen in 2017. Khalid has worked with artists such as Alessia Cara on Logic's hit single 1-800-273-8255 and released the singles Love Lies (with Normani) and Eastside (with Benny Blanco and Halsey) in 2018. His discography features the EP Suncity and the studio album Free Spirit (2019).