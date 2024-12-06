Summarize Simplifying... In short Cynthia Erivo, co-star of the hit film 'Wicked: Part One', recently defended Ariana Grande against online bullying, urging positivity as a counter to negativity.

Erivo, who portrayed Elphaba, attributes the film's $400 million success to the strong bond she and Grande formed.

She also expressed her ambition to direct, inspired by Barbra Streisand, and shared her pride in portraying Elphaba as a Black woman, a choice reflected in her character's braids and nails. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cynthia Erivo spoke about the dangers of cyberbullying

Cynthia Erivo defends 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande against cyberbullying

What's the story Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed actor of Universal's Wicked: Part One, has come out in defense of her co-star Ariana Grande against online harassment. At the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Erivo spoke about the dangers of cyberbullying and the importance of countering negative narratives with positivity. "I think cyberbullying is quite dangerous to be honest because it's easy to be behind the computer and type words about a person you don't know anything about," she said.

Erivo's advice on dealing with online harassment

Erivo also offered advice on how to deal with online harassment, saying that the best way to support someone going through it is to be a counterpoint to whatever negativity they're facing. "Be the voice that is positive," she advised. Her comments came in response to a question about Grande's past experiences with online bullying.

'Wicked: Part One' success and Erivo's future ambitions

Erivo also spoke about the surprise success of Wicked: Part One, which has grossed over $400 million since its November 22 release. She credited the film's success to the bond she and Grande forged before filming. "We decided that we were going to make sure we protected each other, that we were kind to one another," she said. The actor also hopes to go behind the camera someday, inspired by Barbra Streisand's journey from actor to director.

Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba and challenges faced

When asked about her portrayal of Elphaba as a Black woman, Erivo revealed that she "asked for the braids and the nails" of her character. She "wanted to imbue this character with the person underneath and the proudness I feel about being a Black woman." She also shared the challenges she faced while recording one of the film's main musical sequences, Defying Gravity.