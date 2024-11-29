Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her complex relationship with her late father, revealing his constant belittling affected her self-esteem.

Following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, her father, Joseph Prabhu, publicly expressed his struggle to accept their separation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away

'Until we meet again': Samantha Ruth Prabhu mourns father's demise

By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Renowned South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grieving the death of her father, Joseph Prabhu. She took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share her grief with a heartbreaking message that said, "Until we meet again, Dad," with a broken heart emoji. Born in Chennai to Joseph and Ninette Prabhu, Samantha frequently articulated her deep gratitude for her family's support throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

Strained bond

Samantha's complicated relationship with her late father

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Samantha opened up about her complicated relationship with her father. She admitted, "All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation." The actor remembered how her father would constantly belittle her capabilities. "He actually told me, 'You're not that smart. That's why even you can get a first rank.' When you say that to a child, I really believed for the longest time that I'm not smart and not good enough."

Father's perspective

Joseph Prabhu's reflections on Samantha's marital split

After Samantha's marriage with Naga Chaitanya ended in October 2021, Joseph took to Facebook almost a year later to share throwback wedding pictures and reminisce. He confessed it took him a long time to come to terms with their separation and hoped for a new beginning in his life. The post shed light on Joseph's emotional journey as he dealt with major changes in his family life. May he rest in peace.