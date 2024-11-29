Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Rahul Vaidya has joined LinkedIn to expand his professional network and reach a wider audience with his music.

Rahul Vaidya makes LinkedIn debut

Rahul Vaidya joins LinkedIn, jokes Varun Dhawan 'copied him'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Nov 29, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Popular singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya recently joined the professional networking platform LinkedIn. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, he spoke about his decision to join the platform. When asked if he was following in the footsteps of actor Varun Dhawan who also joined LinkedIn recently, Vaidya humorously said "he copied me." Notably, just four days after joining LinkedIn, Dhawan deleted his account following massive trolling.

Inspiration

Here's what motivated Vaidya to join LinkedIn

Vaidya revealed he had joined LinkedIn a while ago but didn't make a big deal out of it. He called LinkedIn a different world of professionals, executives, and different institutions. "I want to spread my music and craft to them. That's the only reason I joined this platform," he said. The singer also said three of his friends from different companies coincidentally spoke to him about LinkedIn, which he took as a sign to join the platform.

Perspective

Vaidya's views on work opportunities and criticism

Vaidya was hopeful of getting more work through the networking platform. "I have been doing a lot of corporate shows. Most of our money comes from there but there's always scope to increase it. We need to tap that," he said. He also spoke about the criticism he may face for his decision. He said he doesn't take any negative backlash seriously and only considers positive feedback.

Networking

'Never be shy to ask for work. Absolutely not...'

Despite his fame and large following, Vaidya explained why he felt the need to join LinkedIn. He said, "In my professional standing, I like connecting with people who have acquired knowledge and getting to know things other than my music." He also emphasized that there's no shame in asking for work from someone, stating "I firmly believe that kaam hain to jahan hain. Never be shy to ask for work. Absolutely not."

Controversy

Vaidya's stance on performing at weddings

Vaidya also replied to singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's comment that singers shouldn't perform at weddings. Disagreeing with Bhattacharya, Vaidya said, "If someone doesn't want to sing, forward it to me I'll do it. You can stay at home I'll go and sing." He further asked what's the harm in accepting an invitation to sing at a wedding if the artist is respected and paid appropriately.