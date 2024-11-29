Summarize Simplifying... In short Musician Shekhar Ravjiani, who overcame vocal paralysis two years ago, warns that musicians are at risk of hearing disorders due to exposure to loud music.

'Musicians are at risk...': Shekhar Ravjiani on battling vocal paralysis

By Tanvi Gupta 05:03 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Bollywood composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani (also known as Sheykhar) recently opened up about his journey of overcoming vocal paralysis. Despite this health setback, he has remained creatively active by releasing independent songs and mentoring students globally. He also supported his daughter Bipasha's dance studio venture. "The past couple of years have been the most creatively rewarding for me," he told Zoom.

Health recovery

Ravjiani's recovery from vocal paralysis

Two years ago, Ravjiani lost his voice due to Left Vocal Cord Paresis. He shared, "I was devastated and was certain that I would never be able to sing again." However, with the help of Dr. Erin Walsh in the US and his religious faith, he overcame this obstacle and regained his voice. Today, he is fully healed and able to sing better than before. To recall, he had revealed his health challenges in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Health risks

'Singers are bound to be more deeply affected...'

During the interview, Ravjiani admitted that musicians are more prone to hearing disorders because of their exposure to loud music. But he explained that his condition could have happened to anyone as it was physiological. "What I went through could have happened to anyone as it was a physiological condition. Singers are bound to be more deeply affected by such a setback as their voices are their instruments."

Creative endeavors

Ravjiani's creative pursuits amid health challenges

All this while, Ravjiani has remained creatively active. He has released nearly 30 independent songs through his own record label, Garuudaa Musiic. He also mentors talented children globally through The Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music. Supporting his daughter Bipasha's dance studio venture, EIGHT STUDIOS in Bandra, he said, "More recently I have been proudly standing by my daughter Bipasha who has started her own Commercial Dance Studio - EIGHT STUDIOS in Bandra which is already making big waves."

Acting aspirations

Ravjiani's acting stint and future plans

Ravjiani—who made his acting debut with the 2016 film Neerja—said it was an experience he will always cherish. He said he is open to acting offers but music and singing will always be his focus. "I do enjoy acting and dabble in it now and then but my music and singing will always occupy center stage for me," he said. Meanwhile, Ravjiani is excited about his next year of independent songs and can't wait to perform the songs live soon.