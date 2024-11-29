Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Antony Thattil, her high school sweetheart of 15 years.

The wedding news comes alongside the excitement of her Bollywood debut, "Baby John", releasing this December.

Antony, who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and has businesses in Chennai, has been with Keerthy since their school days.

Keerthy Suresh to marry in December

Keerthy Suresh confirms Goa wedding with Antony Thattil

By Tanvi Gupta 04:48 pm Nov 29, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her wedding to longtime partner Antony Thattil. The announcement was made during her recent visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. The couple, who have been together for 15 years, will tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa. Although she did not disclose the date, reports suggest it to be December 11 and 12. The news has sent fans into a frenzy.

Career milestone

Suresh's Bollywood debut coincides with wedding announcement

Suresh was recently spotted in Tirupati, where she visited to seek divine blessings and met with the press. When asked about her wedding, the Mahanati actor shared that she is excited about two events in December: the release of Baby John (her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan) and her upcoming wedding to Antony. Meanwhile, Baby John—helmed by Kalees—is set to hit theaters on December 25.

Relationship history

Suresh and Thattil's love story spans 15 years

Suresh and Thattil have been together for 15 years, since their high school days. Their relationship reportedly began around 2008-09 when Suresh was still in school and Thattil was about to start undergraduate college. To note, Thattil is a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur who reportedly owns a chain of resorts in Kochi, his hometown. He also has a few companies registered in Chennai, Suresh's hometown.