Keerthy Suresh confirms Goa wedding with Antony Thattil
Acclaimed actor Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her wedding to longtime partner Antony Thattil. The announcement was made during her recent visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. The couple, who have been together for 15 years, will tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa. Although she did not disclose the date, reports suggest it to be December 11 and 12. The news has sent fans into a frenzy.
Suresh's Bollywood debut coincides with wedding announcement
Suresh was recently spotted in Tirupati, where she visited to seek divine blessings and met with the press. When asked about her wedding, the Mahanati actor shared that she is excited about two events in December: the release of Baby John (her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan) and her upcoming wedding to Antony. Meanwhile, Baby John—helmed by Kalees—is set to hit theaters on December 25.
Suresh and Thattil's love story spans 15 years
Suresh and Thattil have been together for 15 years, since their high school days. Their relationship reportedly began around 2008-09 when Suresh was still in school and Thattil was about to start undergraduate college. To note, Thattil is a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur who reportedly owns a chain of resorts in Kochi, his hometown. He also has a few companies registered in Chennai, Suresh's hometown.