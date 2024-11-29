Summarize Simplifying... In short Post her divorce from Anurag Kashyap, actress Kalki Koechlin faced difficulties finding a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman.

Kalki Kanmani recently spoke about her housing woes

When Kalki struggled to find house post-divorce from Anurag Kashyap

What's the story Acclaimed actor Kalki Kanmani recently opened up about her struggles to find a house on rent in Mumbai after her divorce from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2015. Despite having starred in blockbusters like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she was turned away for being a single woman. Speaking to After Hours with All About Eve, she said, "You want to take selfies with me, but you don't want to give me a house."

Housing history

Kashyap's house was found by Kanmani

Detailing her woes in the interview, the actor said, "I couldn't find a place to live. Nobody would give me a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman." Interestingly, earlier, Kashyap revealed that the house he lives in now was actually found by Kanmani. He said, "This was the house we moved into when I got married. Koechlin had found this house." The property used to belong to director Shashanka Ghosh and the couple bought it from him.

Lifestyle choice

Kashyap's preference for rental living

Kashyap also revealed that he prefers to live on rent, as it gives him flexibility. He said, "When I came to Mumbai, I actually just wanted to somehow get into movies. I could have done anything for the house." "And then I moved in here." He added that he likes this arrangement as it allows him to move freely without being tied down.

Career updates

Kanmani and Kashyap's current projects and personal life

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kanmani was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Goldfish. Her upcoming projects include Her Story and Nesippaya. Meanwhile, Kashyap is currently shooting for the second part of his film, earlier titled Nishanchi, in Lucknow. In her personal life, Kanmani is now married to Guy Hershberg and they have a daughter together. On the other hand, before Kanmani, Kashyap was married to film editor Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009.