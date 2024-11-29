Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Divyenndu is thrilled about his role in Prime Video's 'Agni', a unique project that marks his second collaboration with Gandhi after their hit comedy 'Madgaon Express'.

The duo's shared theatre background and off-screen chemistry have enriched their on-screen performances.

Divyenndu is also eagerly anticipating the release of 'Mirzapur: The Film', set for 2026, featuring actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Divyenndu talks about 'Agni'

Why Divyenndu said yes to Prime Video's 'Agni'

By Isha Sharma 04:25 pm Nov 29, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Divyenndu, known for his work in Mirzapur and The Railway Men, is currently awaiting the release of his next, Agni, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 6. Speaking to PTI, the actor recently talked about the upcoming thriller and why he chose the role. It's directed by Rahul Dholakia and also stars Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Kher.

Career progression

Actor's views on the upcoming thriller 'Agni'

He said, "Playing a cop or inspector in a film is something we've seen and that it is an important character, so that was a fascination. But the world RD created in this one was fascinating, it was like going to a different planet, and I had not seen this kind of planet before." "I liked my character, a studio like Excel, and the actors and technicians on board. One could tell that the intentions were good."

Professional partnership

'Agni' marks the second collaboration between Divyenndu and Gandhi

Agni is the second collaboration between Divyenndu and Gandhi after their successful comedy Madgaon Express. "We shot this film first and then Madgaon Express happened. Thankfully from day one, I and Pratik shared a bond," Divyenndu said. "Both of us come from theatre backgrounds so the value systems are similar, we are secure in our own space." "In a film like this, we are at loggerheads but off-screen we share a strong chemistry and it helped our performance."

Anticipated release

Divyenndu's excitement for 'Mirzapur: The Film'

The actor also said he is excited for Mirzapur: The Film. "I'm very excited for my fans... The whole team would come together again. But this is what they want. So, it would be nice to give them this gift," he said. The film, starring actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, is scheduled for a 2026 release.