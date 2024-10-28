Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video is set to bring the popular series 'Mirzapur' to the big screen in 2026, featuring the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

This decision follows the record-breaking success of the show's third season, with a fourth season already in the pipeline.

The film adaptation is seen as an opportunity to expand the franchise and offer fans a thrilling cinematic experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Mirzapur' movie to release in 2026

It's happening! 'Mirzapur' is getting a film adaptation

By Tanvi Gupta 10:50 am Oct 28, 202410:50 am

What's the story Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have announced a film adaptation of the popular Indian streaming series, Mirzapur. The movie, which will premiere in 2026, will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh under the supervision of series creator Puneet Krishna. This marks a major shift in India's entertainment industry as it is one of the first instances where an Indian streaming series is being adapted for a theatrical release.

Cast continuity

Original cast to return for 'Mirzapur' film adaptation

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video dropped an explosive teaser, announcing the film adaptation featuring the original cast. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee reprises his role as Compounder. The clip begins with Kaleen Bhaiya discussing the throne, reminding viewers that they've enjoyed the series from their own seats at home. However, he warns that staying there instead of heading to the theaters would be a risky move.

Twitter Post

Do not miss this teaser!

Streaming success

'Mirzapur' film to follow record-breaking Season 3

The decision to adapt Mirzapur into a film comes after the record-breaking performance of its third season on Prime Video, which premiered earlier this year. A fourth season is already in the works and will be released after the film's premiere, reportedly. Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, said he was excited to expand the franchise into theaters and give fans a thrilling cinematic experience.

Producer's perspective

Producers view 'Mirzapur' film as opportunity for expansion

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, who are producing the film, view it as an opportunity to broaden the series' horizons. They are excited about bringing the quintessential Mirzapur experience to audiences on the big screen. "We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before," they said in a joint statement.