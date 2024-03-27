Next Article

Aarti had been living in Goa for past few months

Goa: Nepal mayor's daughter goes missing, found 2 days later

By Riya Baibhawi 01:20 pm Mar 27, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The 36-year-old daughter of a top Nepalese official who went missing from Goa on Monday has been found, police said. Aarti Hamal, the daughter of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city mayor, was found at a hotel in North Goa's Mandrem. On Wednesday, her father Gopal Hamal took to social media to seek help in finding Aarti, who has been living in Goa for the last few months.

Osho Meditation Center

Aarti's association with Osho Meditation Center

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Gopal said, "I have received a message from her friend stating that she has lost contact with Aarti Zorba Vibes Ashwem Breeze since...(March 25)." "I humbly request that those who live in Goa assist in the search for my daughter," he added. According to Nepalese newspapers, Aarti—who goes by the name of Artusha Hamal Dhyan Leela on Facebook—has been involved with the Osho Meditation Center for several months.

Twitter Post

Read: Gopal Hamal's post on missing daughter

Family's reaction

Family members travel to Goa to search for Aarti

Reports indicate Aarti's younger sister Arzoo Hamal and her husband were traveling to Goa in search of her. Arzoo had mentioned in a social media post that they've received over 500 calls providing information about Aarti since departing from Nepal to Lucknow. Numerous callers claimed Aarti was last seen near a bridge near Siolim. Some speculated she was admitted to a hospital after being found unconscious, while others suggest she was taken to a police station.

Search underway

Goa Police registers missing person's complaint

In her post, Arzoo had said, "Our well-wishers who have reached out and are trying to help have been looking in hospitals and police stations in and around the area. But nothing has really been clear so far." After Gopal's post Goa Police had filed a missing person's report and formed a search team to find Aarti.