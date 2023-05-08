Lifestyle

Traveling to Sandakphu? Visit these beautiful places

Situated at a height of 3,636 meters above sea level, Sandakphu is the highest peak in West Bengal. The peak is located at the edge of the Singalila National Park and is a true paradise for all adventure freaks. When here, you can see amazing views of the Himalayan range starting from Bhutan to Mt. Everest. Here are five places to visit in Sandakphu.

Manebhanjan

Before reaching Sandakphu, stop by Manebhanjan which is a small offbeat town located near Darjeeling. A perfect place for nature lovers, Sandakphu is about 30 kilometers from Manebhanjan and you can find lots of camps and houses for trekkers here. Manebhanjan is one of the few places where you can still find vintage and rugged Land Rovers which were used during the British Raj.

Chitrey

If you are an amateur and the steep slopes of Manebhanjan seem challenging to you, then you can begin your trekking journey at Chitrey for a memorable experience. This secluded and relaxing place is surrounded by tall oaks and pines, rich greenery, and towering mountains that will soothe your soul. You can visit the Chitrey monastery which offers magnificent views of the Kanchenjunga.

Tumling

Located in Nepal, Tumling is a small mountain village where most people spend nights exploring Sandakphu. This place is just a few kilometers from the Singalila National Park checkpost which marks the entry point into Sandakphu. You can find several homestays here owned by local Nepali Sherpas. The trek toward Tumling will allow you to witness vibrant flora and rich greenery.

Tonglu

Tonglu is one of the most magical places located between Manebhanjan and Sandakphu. You can spend a night or two here in a homestay. One of the many majestic peaks of the Singalila Range, Tonglu is situated at an altitude of 3048 meters above sea level. During summer, you will find a lot of Rhododendrons in full bloom here. Also, visit Tonglu Lake here.

Bikeybhanjan

Bikeybhanjan is the last spot to stop before reaching the mesmerizing town of Sandakphu. Bikeybhanjan has some rugged terrains and steep slopes that might seem difficult to accomplish but the pristine mountain peaks and stunning flora make the journey worth it. Sandakphu is approximately six kilometers from this hamlet in Nepal. It is also close to Kalipokhri, another hamlet named after its dark lake.