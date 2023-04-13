Lifestyle

You just can't miss out on these souvenirs from Kenya

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 13, 2023, 04:42 am 2 min read

These items from Kenya speaks volumes about its culture

Kenya, with enough land dedicated to wildlife, is the perfect place to have an ultimate safari experience. This East African country also houses several quaint little shops and massive markets offering a host of artistic goods that speak volumes about its culture. With that said, when you are done touring the land, grab these five souvenirs before you fly back home. Happy shopping!

Coffee

Kenya is the largest producer of coffee in East Africa and we believe it's reason enough to get your hands on it. The coffee sold here is strong with fruity and wine-like undertones, making it among the most flavorsome Arabica types. While you will easily find it in markets across the country, the best ones can be sourced from local farms.

Maasai beads

There's probably nothing more Kenyan than Maasai beads, which are of great cultural importance. These beads are available in different colors, each depicting a message. For instance, green beads are a symbol of prosperity and fertility, while red ones denote power and blood. If you are going on a safari in Masai Mara, buy these beaded bracelets or necklaces directly from the Maasai people.

Kitengela glass

Kitengela is a local community of specially abled artists in Nairobi who make some incredibly stunning objects including decorative vases, jugs, sculptures, animals such as giant oxen, glass murals, etc. They make for the perfect home decor items as they are affordable and colorful. Locating them is easy as Kitengela is a destination in itself which is located opposite the Nairobi National Park.

Kikois and Khangas

Kikois (for men) and khangas (for women) are colorful, sarong-like wraps made with cotton in Kenya. Khangas were traditionally used by women as skirts or to carry their babies, however, today they wear them even when they hit the beaches. They also feature proverbs printed in Swahili. You will often spot men wearing kikois as they are comfortable, soft, and vibrant in appearance.

Soapstone carvings

Locally called Kisii stone, soapstone is heavily used in Kenya to make beautiful structures (mostly animal figurines) in various forms and designs. They are handmade and are available across the country's curio shops. However, the best folks to score them from is Ungudu, a trade group that supports poor carvers. The carvings are totally bang for the buck!