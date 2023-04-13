Lifestyle

Discover the highlights of Kazakhstan with our one-week itinerary

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 13, 2023, 06:50 am 4 min read

Unveil the treasures of Kazakhstan

Looking for a unique travel destination off the beaten path? Kazakhstan offers a treasure trove of diverse landscapes, cultures, and stunning architecture. From the bustling city of Almaty to the serene beauty of Lake Kaindy and the modern capital city of Nur-Sultan, you will embark on an unforgettable journey. Explore the highlights of this fascinating country with this seven-day itinerary.

How to get around in Kazakhstan?

Buses and minibusses are the primary modes of public transportation here. Trams and trolleybuses are also available in certain cities. To travel long distances, taking a train is the preferred choice as it is not only cost-effective but also connects major tourist destinations well. Moreover, you will get the chance to interact with many locals during your train journey.

Important things you should know

A flight from Delhi to Almaty would cost approximately Rs. 30,000. The official currency of Kazakhstan is the Kazakhstani tenge. Carry cash since most of the places in Kazakhstan prefer trading in cash. Last year, Kazakhstan implemented visa-free travel for citizens of India for up to 14 days. Additionally, make sure to avoid these mistakes when traveling to Kazakhstan.

Day 1: Arrive in Almaty

The first day of the itinerary begins with your arrival in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, surrounded by the majestic Tien Shan Mountains. Discover the city's diverse architecture, including Soviet-era buildings, historical landmarks like the Zenkov Cathedral, and bustling markets like the Green Bazaar. Enjoy breathtaking views from Kok Tobe Hill and savor local delicacies at cafes and restaurants.

Day 2: Hike in Medeu and Shymbulak

Day two is all about hiking! Take a short drive from Almaty to the Medeu skating rink and ride the gondola up to the Shymbulak ski resort. Enjoy stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys along the way. At the top, explore the area on foot, taking in the fresh mountain air and beautiful scenery. Don't forget to bring your camera!

Day 3: Explore the breathtaking Big Almaty Lake

On day three, get ready for a day trip to the stunning Big Almaty Lake, located just south of Almaty. This picturesque lake sits at an altitude of 2,510 meters and is known for its crystal-clear waters that reflect the surrounding mountains. Upon arrival, you can explore the lake's surroundings on a hike and spot local wildlife such as marmots and mountain goats.

Day 4: Discover the natural beauty of Kolsai National Park

Day four is all about exploring the Kolsai National Park, located around 300 kilometers east of Almaty. The park is renowned for its alpine lakes, pristine forests, and diverse wildlife. Hike around the interconnected Kolsai Lakes and soak in the stunning scenery. If time permits, you may also visit the famous Kaindy Lake to witness its "sunken forest." This lake is popular among divers.

Day 5: Explore the breathtaking Charyn Canyon

On day five, explore the breathtaking Charyn Canyon, located about 200 kilometers east of Almaty. This natural wonder is often referred to as Kazakhstan's answer to the Grand Canyon and is known for its striking rock formations and vibrant colors. Hike around the canyon, taking in the stunning views and learning about the local flora and fauna from your guide.

Day 6: Explore the Singing Dunes of Altyn-Emel

Experience the diverse landscapes of Altyn-Emel National Park on the sixth day, about 300 kilometers northeast of Almaty. Visit the unique Singing Dunes, where the sand makes a singing sound in the wind. Explore the colorful rock formations of the Aktau Mountains. The park, known for its desert, mountains, sand dunes, and river valleys, is an exciting destination for travelers.

Day 7: Return to Almaty and fly back home

On the final day of the itinerary, it is time to bid farewell to Kazakhstan and catch your flight home. If you have some free time, enjoy delicious traditional food in Almaty and maybe get these five souvenirs to remember your trip before heading to the airport. Make sure to arrive at the airport in time to check in for your flight.

How to apply for Kazakhstan eVisa from India?

To apply for an e-visa to Kazakhstan, follow these simple steps. Firstly, register on the Visa and Migration Portal website at www.vmp.gov.kz. After registration, review the application requirements for an e-visa. You will also need to submit an invitation letter provided by someone from Kazakhstan. Next, complete the visa application form and submit it. Finally, pay the visa fee to complete the application process.